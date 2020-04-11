How to Heal

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The process of Healing in itself, is not enough. We need to go further and address our emotional baggage, and how to stop creating this, and embedding it into our cellular matrix. Since this is the way that illness inhabits the body. We now have powerful ways of resolving these issues, in the form of new systems of light, and tools from the Elohim. See https://frequencyandlighthealing.com