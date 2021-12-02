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German Dr. Who Exposed Graphene 'Nano-Razors' inside Vaccines Assassinated-Nov 2021
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323 views • December 02, 2021
Dr. Andreas Noack was a scientist specializing in carbon and worked for a mfr of activated carbon...studied the jab and found "nano razors" that shred your blood cells and lining. Pure evil. He was kidnapped and assassinated by the state for this information in November 2021, during a live broadcast (separate video). WATCH his presentation and SHARE. This is mass murder.
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