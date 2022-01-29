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Hollywood’s Satanic Secret Cult Revealed on Camera: 'It Has a Face 2' [27.01.2022]
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60 views • January 29, 2022
Shalom Family, Pray you all are well. This is a repost from 2020. As many of you know, we went on to create “It Has a Face 3” which we believe is one of our most powerful videos but it contains information that the controllers are purging from this platform.
If you would like to support our ministry and watch “It Has a Face 3”, please see the links below. Thank you for your support!
https://www.patreon.com/posts/it-has-face-3-50155704
https://shatteredparadise.com/programs/ithasfacehdmp4-7aaea1?categoryId=90016
12,879 views Jan 27, 2022
Shattered Paradise
208K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yhW-tqCeAVo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
If you would like to support our ministry and watch “It Has a Face 3”, please see the links below. Thank you for your support!
https://www.patreon.com/posts/it-has-face-3-50155704
https://shatteredparadise.com/programs/ithasfacehdmp4-7aaea1?categoryId=90016
12,879 views Jan 27, 2022
Shattered Paradise
208K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yhW-tqCeAVo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
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