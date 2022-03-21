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Τα εγκλήματα του καθεστώτος του Κιέβου εις βάρος των αμάχων του Ντονμπάς από το 2014, για τα οποία δεν σας ενημέρωναν ούτε θα σας πουν τα δυτικά ΜΜE
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Τα εγκλήματα του καθεστώτος του Κιέβου εις βάρος των αμάχων του Ντονμπάς από το 2014, για τα οποία δεν σας ενημέρωναν ούτε θα σας πουν τα δυτικά ΜΜΕ
Τα εγκλήματα του καθεστώτος του Κιέβου εις βάρος των αμάχων του Ντονμπάς από το 2014, για τα οποία δεν σας ενημέρωναν ούτε θα σας πουν τα δυτικά ΜΜΕ
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