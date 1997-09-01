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EP 1997-9A Leftist Mafia Squeezes Corporations In Forced-Censorship Scheme - Facebook Loses $60 Billion
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7 views • June 30, 2020
Facebook shares dropped roughly 1% on Monday morning as more advertisers joined the boycott of the social network. The continued slide followed an 8.3% loss on Friday amid the first round of pulled advertising.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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