Historic September Snowfalls N. Hemisphere as Earth's Magnetosphere Shifts (895)

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Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#foodprices #grandsolarminimum #globaleconomy #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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*** Today’s Story Links ***
DTN 2019 Digital Yield Tour- IL, IN, OH https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web...
The Blizzard In The Rockies Doesn’t Disprove Climate Change But People Will Say It Anyhow https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshall...
Blizzard Warnings West Coast https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFvjcAEWw...
Etna Eruption https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EE-zbZ6Xk...
Winter already? All-time snow records fall in Spokane; Cascades get first snow too... https://komonews.com/weather/scotts-w...
Snowfall warnings Canada https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFpW__3Wk...
Calgary Record Snow Days https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFpQG8VXk...
Green Trees in a Blizzard https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFrUmURUc...
Cold blast into central, southern and eastern Europe http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/cold...
Lenticular cloud France https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFp5D6dW4...
Italian Snow Forecast https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFsayAVXo...
Double Rainbow Poland https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFlcKw1XY...
Iridescent cloud Romania https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EEwnYcTXU...
GFS Temperature N.Hemisphere https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
Some Montana Kids Get a Rare September Snow Day After Historic Snowfall https://weather.com/news/news/2019-09...
A Possibly Historic Snow Storm in the West, Plus a Heat Wave in the East — What’s Going On? http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/ima...
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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