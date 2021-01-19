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INAUGURATION WEEK | An Uphill Battle!?
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430 views • January 19, 2021
We've entered the last week of President Trump's term. According to the news and media, Joe Robinette Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America. Does Trump still have a trump card up his sleeve? Can he pull it off? Will it be an uphill battle? Find out in this weekly update from The Smiths Of Liberty.
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