Who or what is preventing you from accepting Christ?

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath, December 27, 2025.





There are billions of people who reject Christ or who deny Him. They prefer to pray to cement statues of Mary or to their elephant gods or to some other fake god who are nothing more than cement or ceramic statues who cannot see, talk or walk.





To the lukewarm, Laodicean Christian sitting on the fence, who is neither cold nor hot for Christ, to the atheist, to the unbeliever and others who reject Christ entirely, Christ will deny you before His Father Who is in heaven.





Biblical followers of Christ who are faithful and obedient to Christ, do put their trust in God. They will follow and obey Christ and His holy written word as more precious than gold. Why? Because they are born again and are new creatures in Christ. Their minds are fixated on Christ and His holy written word.





They put Christ first above all. They reject the old man that they used to be and are now new creatures in Christ as per 2 Corinthians 5:17. They seek wisdom, knowledge and understanding that can only come from God. As we read in Psalm 111:10, The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: his praise endureth for ever.





King Solomon is a good example of a God-fearing man who asked God for wisdom and knowledge according to 2 Chronicles 1:7-11.





Do you ask God for His wisdom and knowledge, as king Solomon did, by fearing God since the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom and knowledge?





Regardless of your upbringing, religion or personal beliefs, it does not change the fact that Christ is coming back, whether you believe it or not.





What are you doing to get yourself ready for the return of the King of kings and Lord of lords in the clouds of heaven?





What are you waiting for to make that critical change in your life of putting Christ first in your life?





When Christ was the Word, He said through His prophet Isaiah in Isaiah 45:21-22:





21 Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside Me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside Me.

22 Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.





Christ is God. As the Word in the Old Testament, the Word Who later became flesh as Yeshua or Jesus Christ, says: For I AM God, and there is none else.





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