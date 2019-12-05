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Trump on impeachment: It's a big fat hoax
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13 views • December 05, 2019
President Trump participates in a luncheon with the Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Security Council, as the US prepares to assume the presidency of the Security Council. This takes place after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked House Democrats to proceed with articles of impeachment.
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