Baltimore Bridge Update
Son of the Republic
Something Really Fishy Is Happening

* The remainder of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is being demolished.

* Why are crew members being confined on the ship?

* Why is the FBI confiscating their phones?

* If there was no attack, why isn’t the DOT in charge of the investigation?


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | Alert! Bird Flu Lockdowns Coming? W.H.O. Bird Flu Fearmongering Begins Before Election (13 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4uwm6f-alert-bird-flu-lockdowns-coming-w.h.o.-bird-flu-fearmongering-begins-before.html

false flag, cover-up, FBI, NTSB, cyber attack, Baltimore, inside job, Maryland, controlled demolition, hazmat, Dali, Chesapeake Bay, hazardous material, container ship, Francis Scott Key Bridge, Patapsco River

