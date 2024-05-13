Baltimore Bridge Update

Something Really Fishy Is Happening
* The remainder of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is being demolished.
* Why are crew members being confined on the ship?
* Why is the FBI confiscating their phones?
* If there was no attack, why isn’t the DOT in charge of the investigation?
