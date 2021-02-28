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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Timothy 2:11-15, 20210228
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46 views • February 28, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, February 28, 2021: 2 Timothy 2:11-15
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the providential union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Heavenly Father, please allow Your Holy Spirit to remind me that:
11 This is a faithful saying: For if I genuinely showed repentance toward You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, believed on my LORD Jesus Christ as my Master, surrendered my life to Your Begotten SON as my Savior, and died with my ADONAI, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, Christ, I shall also live with Him forever. Amen!
12 If I endure to the end, I shall also reign with my LORD Jesus Christ. If I deny Him in the presence of unbelievers, my LORD Jesus also will deny me in Your presence and Your angels.
13 If I am faithless, my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS remains faithful, with His atoning blood sacrifice for me on Calvary’s Cross; He did not deny Himself.
Merciful Father, I will 14 remind my family and others of these divine truths, charging them before You, my JEHOVAH-SHAMMAH, the LORD who is EVERYWHERE, not to strive about unscriptural words, to the ruin of my hearers.
Rather, 15 I shall diligently present myself approved to You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, a true Christian worker who does not need to be ashamed, but rightly dividing Your Holy Word of Truth.
Holy Father, I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in Your Beloved SON, who loved me and gave Himself for me. Thank you for accepting my confession of faith in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 2:11-15 personalized NKJV)
***
2 Timothy 2:11-15 King James Version (KJV)
11 It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him:
12 If we suffer, we shall also reign with him: if we deny him, he also will deny us:
13 If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.
14 Of these things put them in remembrance, charging them before the Lord that they strive not about words to no profit, but to the subverting of the hearers.
15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, February 28, 2021: 2 Timothy 2:11-15
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the providential union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Heavenly Father, please allow Your Holy Spirit to remind me that:
11 This is a faithful saying: For if I genuinely showed repentance toward You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, believed on my LORD Jesus Christ as my Master, surrendered my life to Your Begotten SON as my Savior, and died with my ADONAI, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, Christ, I shall also live with Him forever. Amen!
12 If I endure to the end, I shall also reign with my LORD Jesus Christ. If I deny Him in the presence of unbelievers, my LORD Jesus also will deny me in Your presence and Your angels.
13 If I am faithless, my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS remains faithful, with His atoning blood sacrifice for me on Calvary’s Cross; He did not deny Himself.
Merciful Father, I will 14 remind my family and others of these divine truths, charging them before You, my JEHOVAH-SHAMMAH, the LORD who is EVERYWHERE, not to strive about unscriptural words, to the ruin of my hearers.
Rather, 15 I shall diligently present myself approved to You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, a true Christian worker who does not need to be ashamed, but rightly dividing Your Holy Word of Truth.
Holy Father, I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in Your Beloved SON, who loved me and gave Himself for me. Thank you for accepting my confession of faith in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 2:11-15 personalized NKJV)
***
2 Timothy 2:11-15 King James Version (KJV)
11 It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him:
12 If we suffer, we shall also reign with him: if we deny him, he also will deny us:
13 If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.
14 Of these things put them in remembrance, charging them before the Lord that they strive not about words to no profit, but to the subverting of the hearers.
15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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