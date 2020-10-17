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CORN SHORTAGE: Grand Solar Minimum Kills Crops (New Study)
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39 views • October 17, 2020
Ice Age Farmer: The media is blaming shortages of corn on the virus, but both common sense and a new study out of Canada attribute massive crop losses to the fact that our sun is dropping into a modern Grand Solar Minimum. It is this that is driving the timeline for totalitarian takeover and lockdowns, even when it seems less than ideal -- the technocrats have a deadline: the food is running out. Spread the word and start growing food today.
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