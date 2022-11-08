Create New Account
If Lockdown Saves Just ONE Life...
Published 21 days ago |

Posted 28Octeber2020 Common Sense Soapbox:

How can anybody value the economy above human life? Should we be willing to halt economic progress if it saves just one life? Well, as Ron finds out, the "economy" is just the name we used to describe the actions of millions of human beings, producing and trading goods & services with each other. All of our lives DEPEND upon the economy. When people aren’t allowed to work and produce, they’re made poorer, unhealthier, and unhappier. Also, slowing down production has major consequences, like rising rates of global and domestic food insecurity. In this sense, lockdowns may be causing more deaths than they’re preventing. If that’s the case, we should end them to save lives. ____________________________

CREDITS: Written by Seamus Coughlin, Tyler Brandt, and Sean W. Malone Animated by Seamus Coughlin Produced & Edited by Sean W. Malone

Keywords
economicslockdownscovid-19

