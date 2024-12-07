The first footage before the meeting in Qatar between the ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey regarding the fate of Syria and Assad's government.

The meeting is set to take place behind closed doors, without media access.

Adding, later:

The Qatari Foreign Ministry published a joint statement by Russia, Iran, Turkey, and five Arab countries on the situation in Syria.

Key points:

➡️The Syrian crisis threatens national, regional, and international security.

➡️A political solution is needed to end military operations and protect civilians.

➡️Support for Security Council Resolution 2254.

➡️Strengthen humanitarian aid delivery to all affected areas.

➡️Preserve Syria’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity.

➡️Ensure voluntary refugee and displaced person returns.

➡️Close coordination among participants to achieve a peaceful resolution.

➡️Support for UN efforts led by Special Envoy Geir Pedersen.

➡️End military escalation, ensure justice, and enhance regional stability.