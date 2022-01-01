Your Soul Is Actually More Powerful Potentially Than the Sun

Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1





Cut:

06m41s – 07m41s





Website:

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“OUR SOUL IS THE MOST POWERFUL OF ALL OF GOD’S CREATIONS.”





“YOUR SOUL IS ABLE TO MANAGE MORE OR HIGHER AMOUNTS OF ENERGY THAN THE SUN CAN ACTUALLY EMIT. THIS IS YOUR POTENTIAL.”