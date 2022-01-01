Your Soul Is Actually More Powerful Potentially Than the Sun

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Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
06m41s – 07m41s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“OUR SOUL IS THE MOST POWERFUL OF ALL OF GOD’S CREATIONS.”
“YOUR SOUL IS ABLE TO MANAGE MORE OR HIGHER AMOUNTS OF ENERGY THAN THE SUN CAN ACTUALLY EMIT. THIS IS YOUR POTENTIAL.”