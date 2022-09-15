Covid Lessons from the Holocaust

Numerous parallels exist between the history of the Holocaust and the current Covid drama, from demonization of the “unclean” (Jews or unvaccinated) and the use of experimental medicines on human “guinea pigs,” to extermination of those so-called unfit and deemed “useless eaters” and “disabled.”Joining The New American to discuss these comparisons are two people intimately familiar with these issues. Scott Schara is president of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, https://ouramazinggrace.net/home a non-profit he established after losing his daughter, Grace, in a Covid hospital last October. Vera Sharav, founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection, https://ahrp.org/ spent time as a child in a German concentration camp and has dedicated her adult life trying to expose criminal medical experimentation on vulnerable populations.

Their stories provide warnings against the groupthink that has made lockdowns, quarantines and government vaccine mandates “normal,” and cautions Americans to defend their already eroded liberties before they are lost entirely.





