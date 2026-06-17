Pastors For Trump Founder's Sordid Affair Leaked to Daily Mail | Jackson Lahmeyer

Trump endorsed, Congressional Candidate and founder of Pastors for Trump, Jackson Lahmeyer, has been caught in what he says are text messages that 'crossed a line.' In the text messages between Lahmeyer and Key, the Daily Mail shows him inviting the divorced 40-year-old single mother to his hotel room. He also discloses a time when he left Mar-a-Lago to visit a strip club at 1 a.m. and declined an offer of cocaine. He stated in that text that he was traveling with a group that included Craig Hagin, the former co-pastor of Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, who was recently fired by his father, Senior Pastor Kenneth W. Hagin, for conduct inconsistent with ministry leadership. Clay Clark is hosting his ReAwaken America Reunion Tour this weekend at Lahmeyer's Sheridan church. It remains to be seen who may drop off the roster after these and more revelations regarding Lahmeyer's inappropriate conduct. Read More:

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