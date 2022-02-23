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The American Convoy Begins & Donald Trump discusses Durham
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90 views • February 23, 2022
The Canadian convoy of course was broken up by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's thug cops. However the American trucker protest convoy is scheduled to roll out on Wednesday. That event should help the moral of the Canadians and expect huge protests in both countries this weekend. President Donald Trump also gave an interesting interview from his home in Mar-a-Lago. We discuss those two important stories and a lot more in this latest news update.
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Liberal Canadian MP Says that “Honk Honk” is Code for “Heil Hitler”
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Liberal Canadian MP Says that “Honk Honk” is Code for “Heil Hitler”
https://rumble.com/vvktig-liberal-canadian-mp-says-that-honk-honk-is-code-for-heil-hitler.html
The Charlie Kirk Show
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Gateway Pundit
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Ron Watkins [CodeMonkeyZ]
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