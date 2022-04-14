Former MSM Reporter Loses Job Over Vax Mandate, Exposes the Media

Former mainstream media reporter Allison Royal lost her job at a major local corporate media outlet for refusing to take the experimental COVID injection, and now she is exposing the truth about the establishment propaganda machine as only an insider can. In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter, Royal reveals that virtually every reporter in the major media has taken the COVID "vaccines," and that the news outlets uncritically parroted government and Big Pharma propaganda about these injections in a way that is unbefitting of true journalism. Royal also explains the video compilations circulating on the web where TV hosts in "local" media outlets nationwide read literally the exact same script at the same time. Now, Royal is working as an independent journalist telling the truth on the major issues of the day.