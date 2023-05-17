As soon as the CCP usurped the power of the Republic of China and established an illegal government back in 1949. It immediately started persecuting all faith groups

https://gettr.com/post/p2h9s2h62db
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
中共篡夺了中华民国的权力后，就在1949年建立了非法政府-中华人民共和国。他们立即开始迫害所有的宗教团体，佛教，道教，基督教和天主教。而且中共认为人民的权利不是来自上帝，而是来自政府。
As soon as the CCP usurped the power of the Republic of China and established an illegal government called the People's Public China back in 1949. It immediately started persecuting all faith groups, the Buddhists, Daoists, Christians, and Catholics.
