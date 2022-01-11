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Obey the Gospel
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20 views • January 11, 2022
The gospel is something we obey.
Ever wonder what that looks like? What exactly does it mean?
Jesus taught his followers to do practical things. If we aren't doing them, are we really his disciple, his follower, a christian?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Ever wonder what that looks like? What exactly does it mean?
Jesus taught his followers to do practical things. If we aren't doing them, are we really his disciple, his follower, a christian?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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