Netanyahu Warns USA; Iran Plans To Bomb USA With Nuclear Missiles Trump, Hegseth Prepare US Navy

'Iran is developing a nuclear missile to hit the US,' Netanyahu warns in Ben Shapiro interview. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran is developing a missile that could “put New York City, Boston, Washington, or Miami under their atomic guns.” “Iran can blackmail any American city,” Netanyahu explained, and added, “People don’t believe it. Iran is developing intercontinental missiles with a range of 8,000 kilometers; add another 3,000 and they can get to the East Coast of the US.” He warned, “That’s a really big danger. You don’t want to be under the nuclear gun of these people, who are not necessarily rational and chant ‘death to America.’ I think Israel is doing a great work at keeping that away.”





War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc





US China-Russia War Invasion Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3IosjpKicJeFHpFOdMyzpv&si=2pIRniLUoVcNEku6





President Trump addresses sailors at Naval Station Norfolk. President Trump spoke Sunday at Naval Station Norfolk as he hosted a Salute to the Fleet, honoring the Navy and its servicemembers as part of its 250th birthday celebrations.





Russia May Be in ‘Phase 0’ of Preparation for NATO War. Russia has accused the U.K. of plotting a sabotage operation in a move that shows Moscow is setting the conditions for a conflict with NATO, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). That assessment by the Washington, D.C., think tank follows claims by Russia's military intelligence (SVR) that London is planning an attack on a Ukrainian or foreign civilian vessel to be blamed on China for supporting Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion. The think tank says Russia appears to be "accelerating the informational and psychological condition setting phase—'Phase 0'—of its campaign to prepare for a possible NATO-Russia war."





India joins Russia, China, other regional powers to oppose US military infrastructure in Afghanistan. India on Tuesday joined hands with Russia, China and seven other nations to firmly oppose any move to deploy foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan. The stance comes amid US President Donald Trump's renewed call to the Taliban to hand over the strategic Bagram airbase to Washington. As per details, the issue was discussed extensively at the latest edition of the "Moscow Format" talks, where representatives from several regional powers came together to deliberate on ways to promote stability, prosperity and development in Afghanistan. The participating countries described as "unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability."





Russia is the largest supplier of corn to China in 2025. According to the results of the first eight months of this year, Russia exported more than 287.000 tons of corn to China, which is three times more than in January-August of the previous year (96.000 tons), reports the federal center "Agroexport".





The U.S.-China Crisis Waiting to Happen. Beijing’s Reluctance to Engage With the U.S. Military Has Never Been More Dangerous





At least 4,200 Cubans fighting for Russia as US warns of deepening Havana-Moscow relationship





Putin rejected Trump’s generous deal. Time to try peace through strength.





Trump says US hit another boat off Venezuela coast on Saturday





For Trump and Hegseth, the ‘warrior ethos’ comes with ultimatums for hundreds of generals and admirals





U.S. corn going to many places, but not China





Martial law is when the military temporarily takes over civil authority because civilian government and law enforcement can no longer function (e.g., due to invasion, massive insurrection, or total breakdown of order). The President or a state governor can declare it in limited circumstances.





If martial law were declared, certain constitutional rights might be temporarily restricted, but not permanently abolished.





The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — allows freezing or blocking of financial transactions involving foreign entities or individuals deemed threats.





David House