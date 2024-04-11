Create New Account
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
156 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Will you be seduced by the many false teachers of God and in Christ that deceive many in these times??? The Apostles warned that grievous wolves will come in after they depart. The grievous wolves will make merchandise of you. They are the popular and rich ministers the carnal minded love to support. The true worshippers in Christ stand out from any crowd as few take the narrow path of tribulation into the kingdom of God.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

