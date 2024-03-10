DERO Course - Campaign App Demo

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"
This is an example of a Secure Decentralized Application (SDApp) that solves a real-life problem and that can be built on Dero: The problem of controlling the flow of money on a crowdfunding platform. The video is 25 minutes long. Please let me knwo what you think. Thank you!
The course is available at: https://gtwy.academy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.