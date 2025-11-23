A valuable reading of 1 John Ch.1-5 from The 1537 Matthew's Holy Bible. Jesus Christ is coming, Luke 21:34-36. Repent Psalm 32 & 86:5. Maranatha. Luke 21:19.

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#P-123Jn



A Prologue to the three Epistles off S. John

This first epistle off saint John containeth the doctrine of a very apostle of Christ, and ought of right to follow his gospel. For as in his epistle he setteth out the true faith, and teacheth by it only all men to be saved and restored unto the favour of God again: even so here in this epistle he goeth against them that boast themselves of faith and yet continue without good works and teacheth many ways that where true faith is, there the works tarry not behind, and contrary that where the works follow not, there is no true faith but a false imagination and utter darkness.

And he writeth sore against a certain sect of heretics which then began to deny that Christ was come in the flesh, and calleth them very antichrists, Which sect goeth now in their full swing. For though they deny not openly with the mouth that Christ is come in the flesh: yet they deny it in the heart with their doctrine and living. For he that will be justified and saved thorow his own works, the same doth as much as he that denieth Christ to be come in the flesh seeing that Christ came only therefore in the flesh, that he should justify us, or purchase us pardon of our sins, bring us into the favour of God again and make us heirs of eternal life, with his works only and with his blood shedding, without and before all our works.

So fighteth this epistle both against them that will be saved by their own good works, and also against them that will be saved by a faith that hath no lust to do works at all, and keepeth us in the middle way, that we believe in Christ to be saved by his works only, and then to know that it is our duty for that kindness, to prepare ourselves to do the commandment of God, and to love every man his neighbour as Christ loved him, seeking with our own works God's honour and our neighbours' wealth only, and trusting for eternal life and for all that God hath promised us for Christ's sake.

The two last epistles though they be short, yet are goodly ensamples of love and faith and do savour of the spirit of a true apostle.