Attorney Excoriates DOJ Over Leaked FBI Document: ‘The Government has Acted in Bad Faith Every Step of the Way’

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In a new legal filing, Project Veritas Attorney, Paul Calli, introduced a whistleblower-obtained FBI document from a May 11th report. A source from the bureau disclosed to us “concerning” information about the government’s investigation of Project Veritas’ own investigation of allegations in Ashley Biden’s diary.
In court, the DOJ defended its unprecedented secret subpoenas, orders, warrants, and raids on journalists to seize nearly 200,000 emails and 47 reporter’s devices by arguing, “Project Veritas is not engaged in journalism.” The document, however reveals that when the investigation was opened, the FBI labeled Project Veritas as “news media” – directly contradicting the DOJ’s position.
Calli said the document is “substantial evidence of the investigators’ misconduct,” noting, “the government has acted in bad faith every step of the way ignoring First Amendment precedent and the protections afforded to journalists by the DOJ’s own regulations.”