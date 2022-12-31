Create New Account
ESG Scam Suffers Huge Blow | Del Bigtree Highwire
181 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
ESG Scam Suffers Huge Blow as Study Finds Its Paltry Track Record on Investment and the Environment"We find that these [ESG] funds hold portfolio firms with worse track records for compliance with labor and environmental laws, relative to portfolio firms held by non-ESG funds."


Source: https://rumble.com/v236cny-esg-scam-suffers-huge-blow-as-study-finds-its-paltry-track-record-on-invest.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=17 



Keywords
highwiregreat resetdell bigtreeesg scam

