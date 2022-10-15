Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion (2022) | Oracle Films | News Uncut

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MIRRORED from Oracle Films
Sep 28, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIVZ5ssWB-o&t=249s
Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioral scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject.