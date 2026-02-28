REPOST | Powerful Mistissini Outpouring 🔥🕊️ with Crystal Lavallee and Donna Stephens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something remarkable is unfolding in the north of Quebec. In this special episode, Faytene is joined by Crystal Lavallee and Donna Stephens to share firsthand accounts of a powerful spiritual outpouring in the Indigenous community of Mistissini—marked by prayer, repentance, youth-led gatherings, and transformed lives. This is not hype. These are sober, moving testimonies of what happens when a community humbly seeks God.
In this episode, you’ll hear about:
🔹 How the Mistissini outpouring began — from sacred assemblies to spontaneous youth prayer
🔹 What’s happening on the ground right now — packed arenas, fasting, prayer, and salvations
🔹 Extraordinary testimonies of transformation — including families restored and youth choosing baptism
🔹 Even local police are taking notice — a rare sign of community-wide impact
🔹 A biblical framework for what we’re witnessing — sacred assembly, repentance, and God’s promise to restore
We pray this conversation stirs faith, hope, and hunger in your heart—and across Canada.
