BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REPOST | Powerful Mistissini Outpouring 🔥🕊️ with Crystal Lavallee and Donna Stephens
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 5 days ago

👉 Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

 or by calling 1-866-844-0844 📞 Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


Something remarkable is unfolding in the north of Quebec. In this special episode, Faytene is joined by Crystal Lavallee and Donna Stephens to share firsthand accounts of a powerful spiritual outpouring in the Indigenous community of Mistissini—marked by prayer, repentance, youth-led gatherings, and transformed lives. This is not hype. These are sober, moving testimonies of what happens when a community humbly seeks God.


In this episode, you’ll hear about:


🔹 How the Mistissini outpouring began — from sacred assemblies to spontaneous youth prayer

▶️ • Powerful Mistissini Outpouring with Crysta...


🔹 What’s happening on the ground right now — packed arenas, fasting, prayer, and salvations

▶️ • Powerful Mistissini Outpouring with Crysta...


🔹 Extraordinary testimonies of transformation — including families restored and youth choosing baptism

▶️ • Powerful Mistissini Outpouring with Crysta...


🔹 Even local police are taking notice — a rare sign of community-wide impact

▶️ • Powerful Mistissini Outpouring with Crysta...


🔹 A biblical framework for what we’re witnessing — sacred assembly, repentance, and God’s promise to restore

▶️ • Powerful Mistissini Outpouring with Crysta...


We pray this conversation stirs faith, hope, and hunger in your heart—and across Canada.


🙏 Please subscribe, watch, and share this episode with your friends, church leaders, and family.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


FIND US AT:


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene

Keywords
faithstorieschristiantestimonymistissinirevivalincanadaindigenousrevivalcanadapraysfirstnationsprayermovement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Belle Carter
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy