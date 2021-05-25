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Jana forbids Christians from warning COVID-19 4th vaccine microneedle patch tattoo "Mark of Beast"
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221 views • May 25, 2021
Jana BenNun is actually helping people to believe that since the microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo 4th vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” they can take it, because although Jana is saying not to take it because it is harmful, a lot of people are not getting sick because they received the placebo, so people will be impelled to take the vaccine when billions of people start dying from the first three injection COVID-19 vaccine prion contagion biochemical weapon. Jana herself admits that a lot of people, who she and her fellow New Age Wicca witch alchemy witchcraft homeopathy doctor friends told that the vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” went ahead and took the vaccine because of that, although she told them it is harmful, because they were brainwashed by the mainstream media. This is the danger behind what Jana is doing to the people. She’s already probably killed a lot of those people, and not only killed but changed their human soul DNA into a soulless chimera and altered DNA entity. However, she is telling all the humans that all the people who are saying that the vaccine is the “Mark of the Beast” are evil, because they are tormenting all the heathens and religious Christians, who do not have the wisdom or discernment of God or God’s protection, by making them think that since they received the vaccine they cannot be saved or that their families who received it cannot be saved. Basically, when you listen to what she is saying, she is saying that you can be saved through Jesus, even if you receive the vaccine, because it is not part of the “Mark of the Beast” and it will not make you lose your soul DNA. At least not enough to make you lose your salvation in Christ. Jana will make many who took the first 3 vaccines because she told them that it is not the “Mark of the Beast” and are dying from the first 3 injection vaccines’ prion contagions, panic and rush to take the “Mark of the Beast” 4th microneedle patch vaccine, in order to prevent themselves from dying, and their blood will be on Jana’s hands. She is saying that the “Mark of the Beast” is not a real mark and it is going to be a spiritual mark of accepting her hated Zionist Israeli Talmudic religion. The 4th vaccine will be an actual physical mark using the 4th vaccine microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo. Why is Jana hiding all these vital critical important truths that the 4th vaccine microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo will be linked to the QFS (Quantum Financial System) digital currency Beast system and Elon Musk’s 42,000 satellite neurolink hive mind AI vaccine Beast system, when they are CIA agents? Jana and Steven BenNun also know that the first 3 injection vaccines are to spread the AI biochemical weapon prion contagion to cause massive deaths to cause panic so that everyone will rush to get the 4th vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo “Mark of the Beast” which will stop the first 3 injection vaccines’ prion contagion. Jana is saying that Satan Lucifer and the AntiChrist has to inform the humans that the “Mark of the Beast” is the “Mark of the Beast” and they need to get awareness and consent from the human who receives it, so the vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” even when the Bible says the AntiChrist causes people to get it, so she is redefining the Bible verses.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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