Is there a Secret Deal Between Trump and RFK Jr. to Hand Trump the White House?

Grant Stinchfield | Is There a Secret Deal Between Trump and RFK JR. That will Hand Trump The White House? Grant: It is becoming clear to me that neither Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or Donald J. Trump are going to speak ill of each other. In fact the seem to be praising each other at times. This is because RFK Jr's run for the White House hurts Joe Biden.





My belief is there may be a deal in place between President Trump and RFK, Jr. Why else would Kennedy pick a radical to be his running mate? Nicole Shanahan is a leftist who will only help pick off votes from Joe Biden.





I am making the prediction now that President Trump will have a spot for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. inside the Trump Administration. RFK Jr. knows he has no shot of winning the Presidency, so if he wants a voice in the future, the best way is to help President Trump.