BANNED FOR 100 YEARS: The Healing Tech They Never Wanted You to Have w/ Linda Bamber Olsen | FOC Show

On today's Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Linda Bamber Olsen, creator of the WavWatch, to uncover the forgotten world of sound frequencies and how they impact the body. She explains why frequency-based healing was pushed to the margins for over a century and how new science is confirming what pioneers like Tesla hinted at long ago. In this powerful conversation, Linda shares real-life testimonies of pain relief, tremors easing, kidney stones breaking up, emotional balance, and even support for pets—simply by harnessing targeted sound frequencies the way God designed our bodies to respond.

Linda Bamber Olsen
WEBSITE: www.wavwatch.com/
PROMO CODE: FLYOVER

Linda Bamber Olsen is the creator and founder of WavWatch, a pioneering sound-frequency wellness device helping people rebalance their health naturally. With more than two decades of experience in natural health and wellness education, she has dedicated her career to understanding how frequencies support the body. Her research and hands-on work led her to develop WavWatch as a portable, non-invasive tool for pain relief, better sleep, emotional balance, and overall wellbeing. Today, her devices are used worldwide by individuals and families seeking accessible, at-home health support. Linda continues to champion frequency-based wellness, empowering people to understand their bodies and take charge of their health.