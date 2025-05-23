BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌍 World Turtle Day 2025: Protecting Nature’s Ancient Survivors | News Plus Globe
9 views • 1 day ago

🌍 World Turtle Day 2025: Protecting Nature’s Ancient Survivors | News Plus Globe

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Join News Plus Globe in celebrating World Turtle Day 2025! 🐢

Explore the importance of turtles and tortoises in ecosystems, discover inspiring rescue stories, and learn how YOU can help save these ancient creatures from extinction.


From endangered species facts to simple ways to take action, this video honors turtles across the globe. 🌱


📅 Date: May 23, 2025

🎥 Don’t forget to like, comment & subscribe for more global awareness stories.

➡️ Share your turtle moments with us using #NewsPlusGlobe


