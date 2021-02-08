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Patriot Resistance: Weaponized Art & Communist Color Revolutions
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85 views • February 08, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 8, 2021: How communists use art & music to further their anti-human agenda.
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdobh3-patriot-resistance-weaponized-art-and-communist-color-revolutions.html
*** Bonnie Hodges Fine Art: bonniehodges.com
"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" discusses the anti-music agenda at length.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdobh3-patriot-resistance-weaponized-art-and-communist-color-revolutions.html
*** Bonnie Hodges Fine Art: bonniehodges.com
"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" discusses the anti-music agenda at length.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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