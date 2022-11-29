God's Disciplining Love & His Furious Wrath

The Lord's Fatherly chastisement toward His Children is for the partaking of His Holiness.This applies to the church at large and to nations.The coming persecutions is God's way of preparing His Bride for the Marriage.You must endure to the end through much suffering to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.The church in it's present state is more fearfull of men than the Fear of God. May the Lord give us courage in the coming Great Inquisition.