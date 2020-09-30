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HUGE! - Paul Weston - This One Covid Lie Will Bring Down The British Government
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129 views • September 30, 2020
Paul Weston says:
Some people appear to be confused about the methodology involved in false positives and false negatives (which shockingly includes our Health Minister.) It is explained here: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/how-many-covid-diagnoses-are-false-positives- and here: https://lockdownsceptics.org/lies-damned-lies-and-health-statistics-the-deadly-danger-of-false-positives/ if you read these studies and understand them, you will no longer need need to question their veracity here. Update: It is well explained by this New Zealand doctor for example: Why Are Covid-19 Cases Soaring In New Zealand? PCR Test Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcONxyAJ8S4 Also good commentary here: COVID – why terminology really, really matters (Dr Malcolm Kendrick): https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/09/04/covid-why-terminology-really-matters/
Definitions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitivity_and_specificity
Video source: https://youtu.be/06yja21V7xg
Some people appear to be confused about the methodology involved in false positives and false negatives (which shockingly includes our Health Minister.) It is explained here: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/how-many-covid-diagnoses-are-false-positives- and here: https://lockdownsceptics.org/lies-damned-lies-and-health-statistics-the-deadly-danger-of-false-positives/ if you read these studies and understand them, you will no longer need need to question their veracity here. Update: It is well explained by this New Zealand doctor for example: Why Are Covid-19 Cases Soaring In New Zealand? PCR Test Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcONxyAJ8S4 Also good commentary here: COVID – why terminology really, really matters (Dr Malcolm Kendrick): https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/09/04/covid-why-terminology-really-matters/
Definitions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitivity_and_specificity
Video source: https://youtu.be/06yja21V7xg
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