The Sasquatch Tribe and UFO’s – Mike Patterson Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/16/the-sasquatch-tribe/





Mike Paterson returns to the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about recent experiences with the Sasquatch Tribe he’s been in contact with for years. In the recent past, a younger male member of the tribe has been making contact with Mike and his colleague Duane. Mike discusses the metaphysical aspects of Sasquatch and how it plays a role in Gift Giving.









In Part 2 Mike talks about his Question and Answer Sessions with the Sasquatch. He also talks about his own UFO Sighting of a Cigar Shaped Craft that Mike and a colleague called in via CE V Protocols.