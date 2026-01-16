The Sasquatch Tribe and UFO’s – Mike Patterson Interview with James Bartley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/16/the-sasquatch-tribe/
Mike Paterson returns to the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about recent experiences with the Sasquatch Tribe he’s been in contact with for years. In the recent past, a younger male member of the tribe has been making contact with Mike and his colleague Duane. Mike discusses the metaphysical aspects of Sasquatch and how it plays a role in Gift Giving.
In Part 2 Mike talks about his Question and Answer Sessions with the Sasquatch. He also talks about his own UFO Sighting of a Cigar Shaped Craft that Mike and a colleague called in via CE V Protocols.