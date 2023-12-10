Create New Account
Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla – Dec 9, 2023
Michael Salla


Dec 9, 2023


AUKUS alliance plan to monitor Deep Space is a cover program for SSP activities

The Good ET/Bad ET Exopolitical State of the Planet: Preview Clip

Reptilian Vatican connection is a secret hidden in plain sight

Daniel Sheehan identifies key individuals, agencies and corporations wanting to defang the UAP Disclosure Act

Investigating Alien Abduction Attempts in Peru – An Interview with Timothy Alberino

Audiobook version of US Army Insider Missions 2: Underground Cities, Giants & Spaceports is now available

BBC is making a feature film on Gary McKinnon’s hacking into NASA/Pentagon computers

Sen Chuck Schumer calls out House Republicans trying to kill UAP Disclosure Act

Col Philip Corso testimony on UFO crash debris and meeting an ET featured on Weaponized podcast

Star Nations News features Ea/Enki communication on religion and connecting with source energy

Online research database featuring Aerial Phenomenon Research Organization (APRO) files

Marik von Rennekampf article on the Hill with more details on Republicans with the aerospace industry trying to shoot down UAP Disclosure Act

Prognosis for UAP Disclosure not according to analysis of Danny Sheehan claim of White House support.

A diluted version of the UAP Disclosure Act has been accepted by Reconcilation Committee for NDAA 2024.

JP Update – Nordics take control of Space Arks and reveal disturbing timelines for Earth Alliance

Three more countries join Combined Space Operations Initiative headed by US Space Command which is the nexus of a future Starfleet

Redacted interview where I discuss gutted UAP Disclosure Act

Reaction by Ross Coulthart and Bryce Zabel to gutting of UAP Disclosure Act


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sJnPP-51wQ

vaticanextraterrestrialsenkiperuweek in reviewdeep spacehidden in plain sightreptiliantimothy alberinoexopoliticsstate of the planetdaniel sheehanmichael sallagary mckinnonus army insider missionsuap disclosure actaukus alliance planssp activitiesalien abduction attemptshacking nasa computerssen chuck schumercol philip corsoufo crash debrisaerial phenomenon research organizationmark von rennekampf

