And We Know 12.19.2022 Twitter cont… what is coming with shock the WORLD! Conspiracy NO MORE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 19, 2022
Did you watch the final World Cup game? What a rollercoaster ride right? I was hoping Messi would get a victory, but to get there, they had to defeat giants… it looked impossible at times… almost sounds like what we are going through… we face giants everyday, it appears crazy and terrifying, yet here we are… and now we are scoring goals… getting our conspiracies validated each day… we will look into this and how the enemy is getting defeated through Kari Lake, MPs, Elon Musk, anons, doctors and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21fd4m-12.19.22-twitter-cont-what-is-coming-with-shock-the-world-conspiracy-no-mor.html
