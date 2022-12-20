Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 12.19.2022 Twitter cont… what is coming with shock the WORLD! Conspiracy NO MORE! PRAY!
67 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Dec 19, 2022


Did you watch the final World Cup game? What a rollercoaster ride right? I was hoping Messi would get a victory, but to get there, they had to defeat giants… it looked impossible at times… almost sounds like what we are going through… we face giants everyday, it appears crazy and terrifying, yet here we are… and now we are scoring goals… getting our conspiracies validated each day… we will look into this and how the enemy is getting defeated through Kari Lake, MPs, Elon Musk, anons, doctors and more.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21fd4m-12.19.22-twitter-cont-what-is-coming-with-shock-the-world-conspiracy-no-mor.html


Keywords
current eventsnewschristianpatriotstwitterdoctorselon muskworld cupanonswhat is comingmpsltand we knowkari lakeexposing evilshock the worldenormity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket