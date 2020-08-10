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A Voice in the Desert Live - Hearing from God
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5 views • August 10, 2020
A Voice in the Desert Live Stream on Hearing from God. Topic Menu Below:
0:00 introduction
4:50 8 ways God speaks
6:55 our conscience
9:25 godly advice
11:40 direct revelations
18:20 circumstances
21:00 coincidences
24:00 desires
26:45 miracles/signs
31:40 testimony from Derek
32:40 Eucharist
35:30 testimony from sister
39:00 God speaking through a book
41:00 praying & asking for faith
43:00 doing what we don't want
43:30 prayer for wisdom
44:20 struggle to hear
47:35 another testimony
48:35 a dream
49:10 leading to channel
52:40 desire for Russia
53:10 living by faith
56:30 the comforter
58:45 conclusion
In this livestream, I talk about how to hear from God. No, this is not about going insane and hearing voices… although that may be part of it! I talk about how each one of you CAN hear God’s voice and give you some practical tips on how to do it, including the concept of “listening times”.
Others also had a chance to share a little of what they have experienced. In particular, I asked to hear brief stories from you on when God (through whatever means) challenged you in a way you never expected.
1. What means did God use to speak to you?
2. What was the thing He challenged you to do?
3. How did you respond?
0:00 introduction
4:50 8 ways God speaks
6:55 our conscience
9:25 godly advice
11:40 direct revelations
18:20 circumstances
21:00 coincidences
24:00 desires
26:45 miracles/signs
31:40 testimony from Derek
32:40 Eucharist
35:30 testimony from sister
39:00 God speaking through a book
41:00 praying & asking for faith
43:00 doing what we don't want
43:30 prayer for wisdom
44:20 struggle to hear
47:35 another testimony
48:35 a dream
49:10 leading to channel
52:40 desire for Russia
53:10 living by faith
56:30 the comforter
58:45 conclusion
In this livestream, I talk about how to hear from God. No, this is not about going insane and hearing voices… although that may be part of it! I talk about how each one of you CAN hear God’s voice and give you some practical tips on how to do it, including the concept of “listening times”.
Others also had a chance to share a little of what they have experienced. In particular, I asked to hear brief stories from you on when God (through whatever means) challenged you in a way you never expected.
1. What means did God use to speak to you?
2. What was the thing He challenged you to do?
3. How did you respond?
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