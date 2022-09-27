Gavin Newsom signs Bill Allowing Dead Homeless to Become Fertilizer

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Gavin Newsom, leader of the exodus of people from the state of California, has suddenly realized what an asset he has with his homeless population, allowing, especially given the lack of fertilizer given the Democrats attack on fossil fuels, he has signed a bill allowing dead bodies to become fertilizer.