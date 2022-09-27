Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gavin Newsom signs Bill Allowing Dead Homeless to Become Fertilizer
102 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago |

Gavin Newsom, leader of the exodus of people from the state of California, has suddenly realized what an asset he has with his homeless population, allowing, especially given the lack of fertilizer given the Democrats attack on fossil fuels, he has signed a bill allowing dead bodies to become fertilizer.

Keywords
gavin newsomhomelesshomeland california come up homeless populationcalifornia homeless populationcalifornia fertilizer billdead bodies as fertilizercomposting dead bodieshomeless compost

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket