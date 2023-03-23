TRUMP** WHATS REALLY GOING ON?

Some things I'm not hearing and a few comments about how this got here. There's lots more than meets the eye and it benefits from some analysis I think. This came from Trump. And for me to believe that he wants to turn himself in is really difficult since, if they can just make up stuff, they can make up insurrection charges too. I mean, if they can just make it up, why the weak ass charges around Stormy Daniels. And at some point, while in custody, they WILL do whatever they want and that could the include charges that weren't on the negotiation table. How is he supposed to trust this isn't gonna happen and he get whisked off tho GITMO or at least make it look that way? (Who would really know?) We know, for the most part, this isn't n organic situation. What is it, is what we re talking about I think. I don't think anyone doubts this is horseshit either way but, guys... It's time we start looking out for ourselves. Trump will be here and gone but this country will remain (possibly)and it's time we start reaching out to each other. Watch how you speak right now in the public. Remember we re under state of emergency and Habeas Corpus and due process are suspended at the moment so no point in throwing words around and speaking certain ways, threats, etc. Just a reminder that the sniffers are on highest alert is my guess guys.Plus, responses on social.media are most likely being aggregated to know the public response before they ctually do anything so thats also a good reason to stay off the interzones regarding this subject. Just don't give em ahit. Lol. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]