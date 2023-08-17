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https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/08/21/from-africa-to-blackrock-the-world-is-changing-in-very-hopeful-and-scary-ways-at-the-same-time-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-62/