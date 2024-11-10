BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decentralized Medicine | Jack Kruse | Assembly Lisboa 2023
WBS
WBS
499 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 5 months ago

Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon and advocate for decentralized medicine. Often at odds with mainstream medical practices, he challenges established norms and promotes a holistic approach to healthcare. In this captivating talk, Dr. Jack Kruse, a neurosurgeon known for his unconventional views, discusses his experiences and thought-provoking topics on medicine and technology. Sharing anecdotes from his career, Dr. Kruse delves into topics like vaccine safety, autism, and the influence of MK Ultra and CIA experiments on modern technology. He emphasizes the importance of decentralized medicine and medical freedom to protect public health and individual liberties.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcbuqQd57rY

Keywords
healthcancervaccineciafundingprofitpoliosv40
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy