Trump Will Finish What Obama Started-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 4 2025

The Republican National Convention began on a high note last year, with Donald Trump and the MAGA Movement beginning to sense that victory, once seemingly impossible, was now almost a certainty. The political landslide that happened in November bears witness to that. Indeed, election fever ran so high that many failed to notice the curious graphics chosen by the GOP to kickoff their convention. An Egyptian pyramid, the all-seeing Eye of Horus, and the Latin inscription ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum’, or New World Order. That’s what you voted for, and that’s what you have right now whether you believe it or not, whether you can see it or not. It’s here, and that’s the memo.





“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Republicans are riding high today as we celebrate our 4th of July, recognizing the 249th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. President Trump has chosen this day to sign the passage of his One Big Beautiful Bill, taking a well-earned victory lap. But I am here to remind you that today is also Day 1,936 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and not only have end times events not stopped, not slowed down, they are rapidly accelerating. As you read this, at least a dozen other states now have plans to open up their own ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ to detain immigrants and illegals. These camps will be funded by our friends at FEMA. In addition to that, Donald Trump has tasked Peter Thiel over at Palantir with building a database to go with the FEMA Camps, and to build a database that’ll include every single America citizen as well. The America that Obama threatened us with is the America that Trump is now building, can anything stop what’s coming next? Today we show you from the Bible what’s actually happening in the world around us.