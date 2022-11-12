1. SAMUEL 15 - OBEDIENCE IS BETTER THAN SACRIFICE

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 15. The Amalekites lived in the land that was between southern Israel and the country of Egypt. They did not build many towns. Instead, they lived in tents. They wandered about the land. They attacked the Israelites and other nations. The Amalekites stole animals and crops from the farms in those nations. You can read how the Amalekites tried to stop the Israelites in Exodus 17:8-16. So God said that he would destroy the Amalekites completely (Exodus 17:14 and Deuteronomy 25:17-19). This was God’s war. God is holy. The Amalekites were evil (verse 18). They had opposed God. So God decided to ‘completely destroy’ them. God did not always do this with Israel’s enemies. (God did it with the town of Jericho in Joshua 6.) God gave very clear commands in verse 3. He said, ‘Do not save anything’. No one could misunderstand what God meant.

