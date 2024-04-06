Remember The Seven Fold Curse

Have you ever been delivered from a sin and returned to that exact sin, beware a seven fold curse lurks there?

Walter Reed Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD takes its name from this story.

Now there is at Jerusalem by the sheep market a pool, which is called in the Hebrew tongue Bethesda, having five porches. 3 In these lay a great multitude of impotent folk, of blind, halt, withered, waiting for the moving of the water. 4 For an angel went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water: whosoever then first after the troubling of the water stepped in was made whole of whatsoever disease he had. John 5:2-4 (KJV)

This pool has a history of miracles.

And a certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years. 6 When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he said unto him, Wilt thou be made whole? 7 The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steps down before me. John : 5-7

This guy had a problem he couldn’t reach the water without help?

He was caught carrying a bed on the sabbath, and put the blame on Jesus.

Afterward Jesus found him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee. John 5:14

Jesus found him and unlike almost every other miracle of healing Jesus did this dude doesn’t thank Him of give thanks to God, nothing?

And Jesus gives him a warning, if you continue in sin, something far worse than being crippled will come upon you?

So what does He do, what all rats do, he turns in Jesus to the authorities?

It will be interesting to know what happened to this dude, I personally don’t think it turned out to well for him.

Just like Judas, Jesus knew his heart.

Never forget the seven-fold curse, attached to returning to your former way of life?