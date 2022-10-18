NEW COVID VACCINE STUDIES SHOW THAT NATURAL IMMUNITY IS BETTER THAN THE VAX

High Wire with Del Bigtree NATURAL IMMUNITY BETTER IN NEW COVID VACCINE STUDIES
Numerous studies now demonstrate Covid vaccine fails to stop infection or transmission, while also establishing that natural immunity, once again, is superior to the Pharma products.
#NaturalImmunity #CovidShot #Covid19
POSTED: October 17, 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.