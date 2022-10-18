NEW COVID VACCINE STUDIES SHOW THAT NATURAL IMMUNITY IS BETTER THAN THE VAX

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High Wire with Del Bigtree NATURAL IMMUNITY BETTER IN NEW COVID VACCINE STUDIES
Numerous studies now demonstrate Covid vaccine fails to stop infection or transmission, while also establishing that natural immunity, once again, is superior to the Pharma products.
#NaturalImmunity #CovidShot #Covid19
POSTED: October 17, 2022