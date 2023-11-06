Create New Account
#144-Are We a Police State?
VisionRoot
9 Subscribers
10 views
Published Monday

The FBI is breaking down the doors of pro-life protestors and those who were at or in the US Capitol on January 6th.  Police State, Dinesh D'Sousa's latest film is a must see.  Watch to get a better insight into the Police State and to take a clear stand for goodness.

Keywords
fbijanuary 6thdinesh dsousapolice state filmpro-life protesters

