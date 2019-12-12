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C02 is Awesome (MIRRORED)
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442 views • December 12, 2019
C02 is Awesome (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Explor at:-
https://youtu.be/3XaIKwClVgs
We extol the virtues of CO2 (carbon dioxide). While many people have been throwing rocks at this wonderful molecule, we share the fact that CO2 is the basis of life on earth!
Mirrored from YouTube channel Explor at:-
https://youtu.be/3XaIKwClVgs
We extol the virtues of CO2 (carbon dioxide). While many people have been throwing rocks at this wonderful molecule, we share the fact that CO2 is the basis of life on earth!
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